JEAN OSTMANN

Jean Lynch Ostmann (Age 89)
Jean Lynch Ostmann of Bethesda, Maryland, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday night, October 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Anthony Ostmann on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her seven children: Robert Ostmann (Susan), Mary Wagner (Don), Therese Rodda (Jim), Jeanie Burns (Emmet), James Ostmann (Nadine), William Ostmann (Tracy), and Elizabeth Davis. She was blessed with 24 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents Russell Fowler Lynch and Catherine Augusta Wrenn Lynch, and her brother John Currin Lynch. She was a graduate of The Academy of the Holy Cross and earned an associate degree as a medical secretary from Georgetown Visitation Junior College. Jean was dedicated to God and Family above all else. She married Bob in 1951, created a loving and supportive home, gave birth to, and raised seven children. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage. She volunteered at both the Church and School of the Little Flower, was a remarkably good cook, baker, gardener and was skilled in sewing and knitting creative gifts for family and friends. She believed in the sanctity of life, was a champion for the unborn and was devoted to praying The Holy Rosary.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2020 at The Church of The Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816, with visitation immediately prior at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Church of The Little Flower. Immediately following the mass, the interment will take place at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.Please view and sign the family's online guest book at: www.devolfuneralhome.com