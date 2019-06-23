

JEAN ANNE PETROV (nee MacNab)



Beloved mom, grandma, daughter, sister, friend; passionate nurse. Passed peacefully on June 14, 2019 with family by her side. Survived by step-son, George; children, Susie, Lili and her husband Phil Robins, Vlad, Sasha, Anne, Jane, Andrew and Carol; seven grandchildren and a great-grandson. Born in Hartford, CT, on April 16, 1933, raised in Malverne, Long Island. Graduated Summa Cume Laude from the University of Connecticut, School of Nursing, in 1956, and received a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1985. Co-founder of the Washington, DC chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Lived a life of service to her patients and their families. Focused on pain management and holistic treatment of cancer as an Oncology Nurse Specialist at National Institutes of Health, Visiting Nurse Association, Bethesda Naval Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and Walter Reed Medical Center over a 42 year career until age 83. Private burial at Amawalk Hill Cemetery, Yorktown Heights, NY in November