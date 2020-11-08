1/
JEAN PLASKETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEAN P. PLASKETT  
Jean P. Plaskett, 85, passed away on October 30, 2020 from a battle with cancer. Jean was a lifetime resident of Alexandria, VA. She retired from the Metropolitan Police Boys and Girls Club of Washington DC with 45 years of service. She is survived by her sister Barbara Thurman (David) and other relatives and friends in Virginia and Florida. Her two cats, Shane and Dillon will miss her comfortable lap. Service will be held November 11, at 10 a.m., at Everly-Wheatly, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Interment follows at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved