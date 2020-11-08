JEAN P. PLASKETT
Jean P. Plaskett, 85, passed away on October 30, 2020 from a battle with cancer. Jean was a lifetime resident of Alexandria, VA. She retired from the Metropolitan Police Boys and Girls Club of Washington DC with 45 years of service. She is survived by her sister Barbara Thurman (David) and other relatives and friends in Virginia and Florida. Her two cats, Shane and Dillon will miss her comfortable lap. Service will be held November 11, at 10 a.m., at Everly-Wheatly, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Interment follows at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or a local animal shelter.