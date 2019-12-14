JEAN L. POMERANTZ
On Friday, December 13, 2019, Jean L. Pomerantz of North Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Pomerantz; devoted mother of Bonnie S. Savitt (Marty) and the late Jay B. Pomerantz; loving grandmother of Dr. Joseph Savitt (Cindy), Nicole Pomerantz and the late Jennifer I. Savitt. A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 15, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be gathering privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.