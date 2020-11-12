JEAN H. READ
Jean H. Read of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away in Sibley Hospital on Sunday, November 1 (All Saints Day), 2020. Born in 1929 to Glenna Gresham and Wilmer Hanks in Pensacola, Florida, she was the cherished older sister of Joyce Etheridge. Jean married Lee Houchins in 1950 and is survived by her three children, Robin Tucker, DeeDee Kelly, and Glenn Houchins. She was preceded in death by her beloved second husband, William Read in 1989. Jean was a valued employee of the Montgomery County School System for over 25 years. She was cheerful, funny and deeply loyal to her Cabin John Senior Center friends. Jean was curious about the world, a thoughtful friend, an avid newspaper reader, and most of all, a prolific and accomplished painter. "I'm really just a colorist," she would remark modestly. She adored color. Jean is survived not only by her children and sister, but several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children. She will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org/donate