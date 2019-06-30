

Jean Tsukimi Mitori Reavey was born on November 25, 1936 in Stockton, CA, to the late Katsume and Kango Mitori. She departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Vienna, VA. She met and married Henry Reavey in Geneva, Switzerland, then lived in many countries before settling in Vienna in 1974 but continued a well-traveled life for years after.

In addition to her husband Henry, she was predeceased by six sisters, Kimi, Chiyo, Ida, June, Ishi and Alice, and one brother Robert.

She is survived by three daughters, April Nease, Laura Symanski (Jeffrey), Kim Reavey, four grandchildren, David, Anna, Emma and Henry, a sister, Yae Ann Mitori Hattori (Robert) of St. Louis, MO and many nephews and nieces.

She was a secretary for many years then retired from the federal government as a computer system specialist. After retirement she ushered at George Mason University and enjoyed volunteering for the Shepherd Center Oakton/Vienna, the Vienna Community Center and Fairfax County CERT. She made many friends through Tai Chi, Mahjong, dominoes and pickleball.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA beginning at 5 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.