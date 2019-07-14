Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ROCKWELL. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Send Flowers Notice

ROCKWELL Jean Browning Rockwell Jean Browning Rockwell passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She will be remembered as a true Grande Dame possessing an elegant grace and an unflinching devotion to her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Col. Frederick Gore Rockwell Jr. (USMA "51), who died in 2017. Jean was born in Washington, DC in 1932 to Louise Fenwick Browning and John Russell Browning. Raised in Arlington, Virginia, she loved baseball and carried an early nickname "Slugger." As a child, she exhibited the stubborn, independent and fun-loving traits that would carry her throughout a life of adventure. She attended Western High School, now Duke Ellington School for the Arts, in Washington, DC where she first developed her noted fashion sense and her love of the French language. After high school, she attended Mary Washington College and in 1951 married her husband with whom she would spend the next 66 years raising a family and traveling the world. As an Army spouse, Jean was charged with managing her ever growing family through out her husband's deployments and frequent assignments that included Monmouth, NJ, Boston, MA, West Point, NY, Orleans, France, Newport, RI, Stuttgart and Heidelberg, Germany and Sacramento, CA. In 1976, upon Fred's retirement from the Army, the family moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where they lived until returning to Falls Church, VA. Jean was an active member of the Women's Group of Riyadh. Jean is survived by her six children, the Honorable Frederick G. Rockwell III of Chesterfield, VA, Cary R. Cavness (William) of Falls Church, VA, J. Browning Rockwell (Sana) of Cincinnati, OH, Jean S. Rockwell of Leikanger, Norway, Edward F. Rockwell (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, NC and Christian A. Rockwell (Caitlin) of Alexandria, VA; 18grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Virginia Cousins. Mumsie, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, was a constant source of love and understanding. She always wrote notes to remember anniversaries and milestones and a birthday card was never missed. She was a long-standing member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of America, The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Army Navy Country Club. She enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques, playing Bridge, reading - especially The New Yorker, Peppermint Patties, a little mischief and speaking French. She also enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the family summer home "Les Roches" in North Shores, Rehoboth Beach, DE. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (http:// www.rehobothbeachfire.com /). Services and burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Visit https:// www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Jean-Rockwell to see updates regarding date and time. Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

