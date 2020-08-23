

Jean Samet (nee' Schwartz) (Age 88)

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Reston, VA on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Seymour; her five children and their spouses, Lawrence (ex. Amy), Austin, TX, Michael (Judy), Great Neck, NY, Craig (Gwen), Westerville, OH, Ellen Stept (Bob), Hillsborough, NJ, and Linda Alberte (John), Corvallis, OR. She adored her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Jean was born, grew up, and married in Chicago, IL. She received an associate degree from Herzl Jr College in Chicago in 1951.Jean and Seymour met in their first semester at Herzl Jr College in an English fiction class where the seating was alphabetical with Schwartz sitting behind Samet. Jean moved with her husband to Buffalo, NY in 1955, where they started their family and lived there until moving to Reston in 1976.Her outgoing and warm personality was a perfect fit for her long career as an award winning sales associate for Hecht's and Macy's department stores. She enjoyed traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and reading, especially British mysteries and police procedural detective stories. She was an avid mahjong player, making life long women friends, playing the game both in Buffalo and in Reston.She will be remembered fondly by all who met her and greatly missed by her family and friends. No service scheduled. Contributions in her memory may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.



