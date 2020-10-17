

Jean Marie Calhoun Smith

Passed peacefully in her sleep on October 10, 2020. Jean was born in Washington, DC, on October 18, 1929 and spent some of her childhood in Georgia. Jean graduated from Miner Teachers College with a teaching degree. She married Ira Smith in 1951 and from that union they were blessed with four beautiful children. Jean was a long-standing member of Calvary Episcopal Church of Washington, DC. She was active in many guilds and served as a lay minister until her health no longer allowed her to continue. Jean taught in the Washington, DC, public school system for over 30 years with the majority of her career at Kimball Elementary. She also held office for multiple terms as an executive board member of the DC Teachers Union. Jean retired from teaching in the mid 1980's. She traveled as a DC delegate for the Democratic presidential conventions. Jean spent her leisure years enjoying her family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Ira and daughter Deborah. She is survived by her children Ira, Diane and Dwayne, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will celebrate her wonderful life privately at a time to be determined.



