Jean Hearn Sniffin



On February 21, 2019, Jean Sniffin passed from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA. Please arrive at the Hatfield Gate 45-60 minutes prior to 3 p.m. to ensure timely transit at the gate and travel to the Old Post Chapel, immediately adjacent to Chapel Gate. A graveside ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery will follow the chapel service. Following interment, there will be a reception at the Spates Community Club, on Ft. Myer.