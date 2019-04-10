JEAN F. SPICKLER
(Age 87)
On Sunday, April 7, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Roy J. Spickler; mother of Lori Middleton (Alan), Linda Branson (Steven) and J.P. Spickler, FAIA; grandmother of Loren Johnson (T.J.), Amanda Dalgliesh (Sam), and Garrett Branson; great grandmother of Sadie Grace Johnson; sister of William Furlow, Delmar Furlow, Juanita Bean, John Furlow and the late Richard Furlow. She is also survived by former son-in-law, Timothy Ackman, many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:30 until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the , Memorial & Tribute Processing Ctr., 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.