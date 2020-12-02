1/1
JEAN SPITLER
1933 - 2020
Jean Adeline Spitler  
Passed away on November 21, 2020 in Leesburg, VA. Jean was born in Worcester, MA on October 5, 1933, the oldest of three children of Dominic and Alba Rana. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Dr. N. Shreve Spitler for 33 years. She is survived by her children, Karen Hecht, Hal Hecht (Nubia), Sabrina Hecht, Mary Kelly (Jack), Michael Spitler (Faith), and Mark Spitler. She was loved by her many grandchildren, Sterling, Gregory (Katie), Elizabeth (DJ), Westin, Harlan, Marina, Emma, Sean (Erin), Thomas, Colleen, Erika, Monika (Elijah), Jacob and great-grandchildren Elly, Christopher, Claire, Brigid and Genevieve.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, VA followed by burial at St. John the Apostle Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Anne Arundel Community CollegeFor full obituary visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
DEC
2
Burial
St. John the Apostle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Memories & Condolences

November 30, 2020
Jean &amp; Shreve<br />watercolor artists
Michael Spitler
Son
November 30, 2020
Michael Spitler
Son
November 30, 2020
I always loved how much Jean would brag about my dad, it was oxygen to his soul. And watching them interact as one was adorable. Now they are happily reunited for eternity in heaven.
I miss our spirited conversations and her keen sense of humor.
Michael Spitler
Son
November 29, 2020
Jean and Shreve celebrating Easter.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean and Shreve celebrating with Christmas hats.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean and Shreve with Elizabeth.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean and Shreve with Karen.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
On the terrace with Shreve.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean with Shreve and Michael.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean with Shreve and Mark.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean enjoyed celebrating everything!
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean celebrating Christmas with Santa, Shreve, and Dotty.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean sporting her favorite hat, Italy!
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean loved dancing with her husband, Shreve.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Jean was the love of Shreve's life. They were happiest together, especially when dancing or listening to music. Jean and Dad were completely devoted to each other, and made a lovely couple. My dad loved playing his fiddle, and Jean was his biggest fan. Jean was a social butterfly, loved talking to everyone, and was so proud of her family members. She was a hard worker all of her life, a savvy businesswoman, and loved all things Italian. I enjoyed so many fun times with Jean, she was always smiling and made me smile too! Jean was so good to me, my husband Jack, my brothers Michael and Mark, my children and grandchildren. I will miss seeing her each week, but I am greatly comforted knowing that she is reunited with my dad in Heaven.
Mary Kelly
Daughter
November 25, 2020
We're so sorry for your loss. It sounds like she was an exceptional woman and will be missed by all. Sending sympathy, hugs and prayers to the Hecht family. Sorry we can't be at the funeral to offer our condolences in person. Take care.
Blessings, Laura and Buck Scott
Buck and Laura Scott
Friend
November 24, 2020
Our condolences to the Hecht Family! In addition to being a good business woman, Jean had an excellent sense of humor and loved to laugh. You could kid her and she would give it right back in a fun way. We will miss her! God Bless Jean and the Hecht Family!

Jack and Mary Kelly
Jack Kelly
