Jean Adeline Spitler
Passed away on November 21, 2020 in Leesburg, VA. Jean was born in Worcester, MA on October 5, 1933, the oldest of three children of Dominic and Alba Rana. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Dr. N. Shreve Spitler for 33 years. She is survived by her children, Karen Hecht, Hal Hecht (Nubia), Sabrina Hecht, Mary Kelly (Jack), Michael Spitler (Faith), and Mark Spitler. She was loved by her many grandchildren, Sterling, Gregory (Katie), Elizabeth (DJ), Westin, Harlan, Marina, Emma, Sean (Erin), Thomas, Colleen, Erika, Monika (Elijah), Jacob and great-grandchildren Elly, Christopher, Claire, Brigid and Genevieve.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, VA followed by burial at St. John the Apostle Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Anne Arundel Community CollegeFor full obituary visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com