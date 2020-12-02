Jean was the love of Shreve's life. They were happiest together, especially when dancing or listening to music. Jean and Dad were completely devoted to each other, and made a lovely couple. My dad loved playing his fiddle, and Jean was his biggest fan. Jean was a social butterfly, loved talking to everyone, and was so proud of her family members. She was a hard worker all of her life, a savvy businesswoman, and loved all things Italian. I enjoyed so many fun times with Jean, she was always smiling and made me smile too! Jean was so good to me, my husband Jack, my brothers Michael and Mark, my children and grandchildren. I will miss seeing her each week, but I am greatly comforted knowing that she is reunited with my dad in Heaven.

Mary Kelly

Daughter