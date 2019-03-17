Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN TRUNNELL. View Sign



Born on May 19, 1925, died February 27, 2019. Wife of the late L. Byron "Dutch" Trunnell. Survived by sons Leroy B. Trunnell, Jr. (Diana), Gerald L. Trunnell (Sylvia), Richard K. Trunnell (Karen), Stephen R. Trunnell, daughter-in-law Victoria A. Trunnell, 12 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by sister Lauretta Lutz; sister-in-law Sharon Orrison and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son John D. Trunnell and three brothers and two sisters. Jean was a member of the greatest generation. Raised during the Great Depression her childhood homes were in Arlington, VA and Vienna, VA, where she graduated from Fairfax High. In addition to raising five sons she was active in her church, book club, bridge club, garden club and teaching exercise class as well as yoga. She was an active hiker having led groups walking the Billy Goat trail numerous times and climbing Old Rag on several occasions. She traveled internationally with her beloved "Dutch" and after he died in 1987, with numerous friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Potomac United Methodist Church. A Memorial service is to be held, but will be announced at a later date.

