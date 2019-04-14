JEAN E. TRUNNELL
Born on May 19, 1925, died February 27, 2019. Wife of the late L. Byron "Dutch" Trunnell. Survived by sons, Leroy B. Trunnell, Jr. (Diana), Gerald L. Trunnell (Sylvia), Richard K. Trunnell (Karen), Stephen R. Trunnell, daughter-in-law, Victoria A. Trunnell, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Lauretta Lutz, sister-in-law, Sharon Orrison and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, John D. Trunnell and three brothers and two sisters. Jean was a member of the greatest generation. Raised during the Great Depression her childhood homes were in Arlington, VA. and Vienna, VA. where she graduated from Fairfax High. In addition to raising five sons she was active in her church, book club, bridge club, garden club and teaching exercise class as well as yoga. She was an active hiker having led groups walking the Billy Goat trail numerous times and climbing Old Rag on several occasions. She traveled internationally with her beloved "Dutch" and, after he died in 1987, with numerous friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Potomac United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Potomac United Methodist Church with gathering at 10:30 a.m.