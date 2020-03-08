Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN TURNER. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Send Flowers Notice

TURNER JEAN M. TURNER (Age 85) Of Arlington, Virginia, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Turner of Arlington, VA; her daughter Jean Turner Carter and son-in-law Dan Carter of Little Rock, AR; her granddaughters Catie Thacker (DJ) of Southaven, MS and Christen Carter (Hugh) of Little Rock, AR; her grandson Payne Carithers of El Dorado, KS; and her great-granddaughter Elaine Thacker of Southaven, MS. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jan Turner Carithers. She was born in Oklahoma City and moved with her family to Lafayette County, Arkansas at a young age. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School. She attended her beloved Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, AR; and graduated from the University of Memphis. Before moving to Arlington over 36 years ago, Jean and John lived in several cities and towns in Arkansas and Tennessee. Leadership was a pattern throughout her adult life in church, community, and professional pursuits. Jean worked as a speech pathologist in the Crossett, AR and Savannah, TN Public School Systems. She worked in the Agency Liaison Team at the Clinton White House. She served six years on the Southern Arkansas University Foundation Board in various capacities, including Board Chair. She was honored by SAU with its Distinguished Alumni Award. Jean was a member of the Washington Golf & Country Club, where she was an avid tennis and duplicate bridge player. She was a member of Cherrydale United Methodist Church. Jean loved to travel and led her family and friends on many wonderful trips throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. These will be among our fondest memories of Jean. Service and burial arrangements are being made in Little Rock, AR. Condolences may be offered at

www.murphyfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean's memory to SAU Foundation, 100 E. University MSC 9174, Magnolia, AR 71753.

