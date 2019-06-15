

JEAN MARY WADSWORTH



Jean Mary Wadsworth, a long-time resident of the Bethesda, Maryland area, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at age 89.

Born Jean Mary Keatley in Warwickshire, England on May 16, 1930, she was one of eight children. She initially worked for a building company prior to marrying her husband, Ralph Wadsworth, and relocating overseas to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by a move in 1967 to Washington, DC.

Jean was a loving wife and wonderful mother to two children, Helen and Ian, and she enjoyed various hobbies, including preparing gourmet meals for her family and friends, gardening and flower arranging, photography, and Bridge. She was also an avid tennis player, competing for many years in ladies doubles with the Carderock Springs tennis team.

In their later years, Jean and Ralph moved to the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community in Rockville, Maryland, where they met many friends and developed great gratitude for the staff who assisted them.

Ralph died on February 24, 2019. Jean is survived by her daughter, Helen Kirk (Peter); her son, Ian Wadsworth (Tamara); two sisters, Barbara Wainwright and Marion Burrell; and six grandchildren.

Memorial service arrangements will be made at a later date.