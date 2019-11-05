

Jean Daly Walsh



On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home in Bethesda, MD. She had a very long and successful career as a real estate agent in the Washington, DC area. Survived by 6 children Kathleen M. Walsh (Touraj Khalepari), Matthew B. Walsh, Celeste Walsh Katz (John C. Katz), Colleen Walsh O'Brien (John T. O'Brien), Joseph R. Walsh, Jr. (Marcie Jones Walsh), Megan Walsh Wassum (Robert H. Wassum III), and her former son-in-law Steven E. Marzolf. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren Sean M. Khalepari (Mariella Cruzado), Michael J. Walsh, Robert P. Walsh, Jack M. Katz, Katherine N. Katz, Alec D. Walsh (Megan Burch Walsh), Joseph H. Marzolf (Amanda K. McGlone),

Katelyn Marzolf Ray (Michael C. Ray), Daniel R. Marzolf, and Nicole Walsh Marzolf.

She was preceded in death by her husband

J Robert Walsh, her dear daughter-in-law Donna Sauerborn Walsh, her parents J. Maurice Daly and Juliette Sweeney Daly, and her siblings Juliette Daly Wallerstedt, James M. Daly, Jr., and John M. Daly.

At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services.