JEAN WEDDING

Jean Marie Wedding (née Ferris)  
Passed peacefully on June 17, 2020. She joins her husband, David Wedding, son David Wedding Jr., parents, Robert and Bertha Ferris, sister, Bertha (Winkie) Durham and many other loved ones. She is survived by her children, Karen Viola (Mark Viola), Elizabeth Downey (Paul Downey), and Timothy Wedding (Ed Weber), her sister, Ann Winkler; her grandchildren, Cameo (Mike), Kitron (Jade), Tolkien, Dulcinea, William, Alexa, and Annemarie; her great grandson, Preston; numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a small visitation and funeral mass will be held only for close family on June 25 and 26 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home and St. Mary's of Sorrows historic church, respectively. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jean's life may be made to St. Mary's of Sorrows Catholic Church (stmaryofsorrows.org) or to the Greenspring Scholars' Fund In Honor Of Jean which helps student workers pay for college. www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
