

JEAN ST. CLAIR WEST

Jean St. Clair West, age 102, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 30, 2020. Daughter of Mae and Labert St. Clair. Wife of Richard A. West. Sister of Tommy St. Clair Hardy, Mother of Peggy (Joe), Kathy (Phil) twins Ann and John (Donna), Maria, Nancy, Kevin, Barbara, Rick, and Mary Levings (Gary). Grandmother of Christopher, Mary Jean, John Thomas (Melanie), Ashley (Emma), Julie (Pauline), Madeline, Michaela, and Catherine. Great-grandmother of Kinleigh. Born in Washington, DC, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Jean served with the Red Cross in England during the height of the Blitzkrieg in WWII, and as Recreation Director in Veterans' Hospitals in Muskogee OK and St. Cloud MN. She taught for 25 years in elementary schools in Montgomery County and at St. Ann's in Washington. World traveler and Anglophile, she loved historical fiction, Manhattan (the island and the beverage) swimming, gaming, musical theater, chocolate, knitting, and sharing treasures found in out-of-the way explorations. Kind, enthusiastic and always a Lady, she will be missed by her family and the hundreds of students she inspired. We are all better people for her strong and loving presence in our lives. The family is planning a private memorial at a future date. Donations in Jean's name can be made to Asbury Methodist Village, 201 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, or to Georgetown University School of Medicine Anatomical Donor Program. The family is profoundly grateful to the caregivers at Asbury Methodist Village for their tenderness and professional care.



