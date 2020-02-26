Jean Gillard Wicks (Age 81)
Jean entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Lynette Wicks Vaughn (Robert); and grandson Evan, all of Canoga Park, CA. She is also survived by her sisters Ida Gillard Brandon and Joyce Bryant McDaniel (Michael) both of Bowie, MD and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, February 27 a visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD. Ivy Beyond the Wall Service will also begin at 3:30 p.m. Service and interment on Monday, March 2 in La Grange, NC. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. Condolences to the