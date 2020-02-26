The Washington Post

JEAN WICKS (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN WICKS.
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd
Lanham, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:30 PM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd.
Lanham, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
Fairview Cemetery
La Grange, NC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Jean Gillard Wicks (Age 81)  

Jean entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Lynette Wicks Vaughn (Robert); and grandson Evan, all of Canoga Park, CA. She is also survived by her sisters Ida Gillard Brandon and Joyce Bryant McDaniel (Michael) both of Bowie, MD and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, February 27 a visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD. Ivy Beyond the Wall Service will also begin at 3:30 p.m. Service and interment on Monday, March 2 in La Grange, NC. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. Condolences to the

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.