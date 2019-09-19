

Jean H. Wilkerson (Age 92)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away at Alexandria's Inova Hospital on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Jean was born on September 26, 1926, in Rapidan, VA, and was preceded in death by her parents, Allen M. And Myrtle C. Hopkins and by her husband, William Wilkerson.

Jean's family moved to Fredericksburg, VA, in the 1930's and she attended James Monroe High School where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1946 and was also valedictorian of that class. After college she began work as an elementary school teacher in Alexandria, VA, and taught for over 25 years before retiring. She married William Wilkerson in 1946 after he returned from WWII. William served as Director of the District of Columbia Unemployment Compensation Board until his death in 1980. Jean enjoyed her volunteer work as the Librarian for Farlington United Methodist Church, Alexandria, for many years after retiring from teaching. She continued her work as the Librarian until two years ago when an illness kept her from continuing.

Jean is survived by her brother, Gerald Hopkins and sister-in-law, Linda, Harrisonburg, VA. She is also survived by her devoted caretakers Helen Staton and Deborah Opoku as well as her Fairlington United Methodist Church family.

A graveside service will be held 2pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA.