

Jean E. Wilson



Of Ft. Belvoir, VA passed away peacefully in her home, at The Fairfax, on Friday December 6, 2019. She was 84 years old. Jean is survived by her twin sister Rev. Joann P. Hanger Turner of Goldsboro NC, three children, Eric C. Wilson, of Weston FL., Mark A. Wilson, of Herndon VA, and Lisa J. Wilson Stewart (Matt), of Fort Mill SC. Jean is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Jean was preceded in death, by her parents, Charles W. Hanger, Blanche W. Anderson Hanger, her beloved husband, LTC. Robert D. Wilson (Ret.), her brother, Robert Livesey and her sister Mary K. Hanger Tabb. Jean was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) in Alexandria VA and The Fraternal Order of the Eastern Star (OES), Mary Washington Chapter #50, in Arlington VA. A volunteer at Mt. Vernon Hospital, Lead Librarian at The Fairfax retirement community, where she resided the last 13 years.

Jean's formative years were spent, working as a Congressional Aide-Manager on Capital Hill, an Administrative Assistant at the Pentagon, a volunteer at Woodlawn Elementary School, a Cub Scout den, Brownie and Girl Scout mother, a volunteer at Woodlawn elementary school, and a MaryKay cosmetics consultant. She was a faithful member of Wesley UMC and a Past Worthy Matron of the OES where she held every office in her chapter. After her retirement from Capitol Hill, she went back to collage to earn her Associates degree from Northern Virginia Community College and a Bachelors degree in Conflict Resolution from George Mason University.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will take place (at a later time) at Arlington National Cemetery where she will rejoin her beloved husband of 41 years. Jean has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wesley UMC.