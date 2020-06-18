JEAN WILSON
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEAN DELORES WILSON (Age 86)  
Entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Devoted mother to Deborah Glover, Derrick Wilson, Darlene Bryant, and Deanna Howell; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 19, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Imani Temple International Cathedral, 2420 Brooks Drive, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD 20722.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Imani Temple
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Imani Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2020
I am soooo sorry to hear the passing of Ms Jean. She was such a sweet, kind, and a lovely person. She was such a dresser always well put together. Look gorgeous all the time. Her hair and nails was always beautifully done. My deepest condolences to all Ms Jeans's Daughters and the rest of the family. Debbie, I am just a phone call away if you all need anything. Love Diane Harris and Family i
June 17, 2020
I am soooo sorry to hear the passing of Ms Jean. She was such a sweet, kind, and a lovely person. She was such a dresser always well put together. She looked gorgeous all the time. Her hair and nails was always beautifully done. My deepest condolences to all Ms Jeans's Daughters and the rest of the family. Debbie, I am just a phone call away if you all need anything. Love Diane Harris and Family i
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved