JEAN DELORES WILSON (Age 86)

Entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Devoted mother to Deborah Glover, Derrick Wilson, Darlene Bryant, and Deanna Howell; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 19, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Imani Temple International Cathedral, 2420 Brooks Drive, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD 20722.



