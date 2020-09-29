1/1
JEAN ZEBOT
Jean (ICA) M. Zebot  
(neé Ivana Marija Korun)  Died peacefully on September 24, 2020, at age 98, in her beloved home surrounded by family. A refugee from war-torn Europe in 1948, she resided first in Pittsburgh, PA, and then in Washington, DC, where she soon became a renowned leader of and gracious hostess to the Slovenian emigre community. She was the loving wife of Prof. Cyril A. Zebot of Georgetown University, who predeceased her, and the devoted mother of four children, who deeply mourn her death: Francis (Nancy), Meta (Jeffrey), Cyril (Deborah), and Mana (Matthew). She is also survived by and fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews in California, New York, and Canada and myriad friends grieve her loss. Her family is profoundly grateful to her loving caregivers, Merly, Yollie, Tsega, and Beth, who made it possible for her to spend her final years comfortably in her home. Due to Covid-19, the funeral will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, when it once again becomes possible for family and friends to gather safely in greater numbers. Memorial contributions may be sent to CareerCatchers careercatchers.org, Catholic Charities DC catholiccharitiesdc.org, or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
