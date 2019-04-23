JEANETTE SARGENT DANAHY
Jeanette Sargent Danahy, loving wife and mother passed away on December 3, 2018 after a brief illness at age 92. Mrs. Danahy is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Reginald Clayton Danahy. She is survived by her four children, Mike, Susan, Tom and Steve; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Please join her family and friends in celebration of her life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greenbelt Baptist Church, 101 Greenhill Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Burial will follow on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The American Red Cross.