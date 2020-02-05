JEANETTE GREEN (Age 92)
On January 30, 2020 of Waldorf, MD. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Ruben Green (Chief Master Sergeant USAF Retired). Mother of sons Steven (Deanna), Jerry (Barbara), Terry (Cheri). Grandmother of Jaime, Jodi (David), Aron, Jesse, Tommy (Emma), Viktor, Nadya, Katie (Steve), Lindsey (J.J.). Great-grandmother of George, Scott, Julia, Steven, Madilyn, Grace, Jacob, Dominic, Matthew and David. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Home, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Raymond and Jeanette's names to the Alzheimer's Foundation/NARFE Chapter 0126.