

JEANETTE B. ITEN (Age 88)



Passed away on April 14, 2020 in Rockville MD due to COVID 19. She was a secretary with United Airlines until starting a family and moving to Staunton, VA, where she was an administrator for over 10 years at Manpower and was active in the Waynesboro Unitarian Universalist congregation, with NAMI, and as a Girl Scout leader. In MD, she lived at Riderwood and the Rockville Nursing Home. We especially appreciate the great care she received at RNH before and during the pandemic.

Jeanette was born in Newark, NJ and was the only child of Johannes and Elizabeth (nee Bittman) Blanken. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Clemens A. Iten, and is survived by her children John Iten (Jane) of Pennington NJ, Diane Tucker (Mike) of Valatie NY, Lois Bostrom (Jim) of Rockville and Larry Iten of Greensboro NC; grandchildren Eric Tucker (Bing), Caitlin Tucker, Graham Bostrom, Allison Gouker (Mike), Tom Iten, Jack Iten, Caroline Iten; and three great-grandchildren.

Because of the COVID pandemic, a private family service will be held.