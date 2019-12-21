

Jeanette S. Miller



On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Jeanette passed away at home, following a brief cancer related illness. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles A. Miller, her daughters Jennifer Haight (William Haight) and Charlotte Marvin (Greg Marvin), her son, Ira David Miller, seven grandchildren and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Miller, who died in 1989. Private interment will take place in her native state of Idaho. An informal gathering of Jeanette's friends will take place on Sunday, December 22 between 2 and 5 p.m. at her home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her memory to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, or So Others Might Eat (SOME).