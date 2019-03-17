Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANETTE PIMBLE.



Jeannette M. Pimble



Died peacefully in her home in McLean, Virginia on March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite Harrison and by her husband of 51 years, William V. Pimble. She is survived by her sister, Lucianne McAdams; her children, Suzanne E. Pearson, Jeannette L. French, William B. Pimble, and Mark J. Pimble; eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Born in Nice, France, she was a 61 year resident of McLean, Virginia. She had been an active volunteer with St. John's Catholic Church and the Mum Society of Falls Church. She loved making bobbin lace, driving, square dancing, playing bridge and was an avid gardener known for cultivating beautiful, fragrant roses.

Visitation 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Mass of Christian Burial, 1:30 p.m., St John the Beloved Catholic, 6420 Linway Terrace, McLean, VA 22101