JEANETTE LIPSCHITZ SCHAEVITZ
Daughter of Joseph and Tela, wife of Yale, and survived by children Joan and Bob (Vicki) and grandchildren Samantha and Alexander, Jeanette Lipschitz Schaevitz passed from this earth on May 8, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of 97. Born in Anderson, Indiana on October 3, 1921, she was the first in her extended family to attend college, graduating from Purdue University
in 1943, the same year she married Yale. After raising her children to young adulthood in Chevy Chase, MD, she joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1966 and retired after 20 years as a budget analyst for the U.S. Food Stamp program. She will be missed by all who knew her, loved her, and experienced her unwavering love and ferocious mothering. Funeral arrangements will be announced privately to family and friends. RIP. Memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.