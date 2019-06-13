JEANINE GERMAINE LORRAIN
Jeanine Germaine Lorrain, née Ventrillon, passed away peacefully at her residence in Rockville, MD on May 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Philippe Lorrain. She leaves behind her three children, Catherine of Silver Spring, MD, Christophe, and his spouse Moira Shea of Washington, DC, and Frederic, of Corpus Christi, TX; her five grandchildren, Jean-Pierre Lorrain, Nicole Ely, Nathan Smith
-Lorrain, and Bryce and Theo Lorrain-Hale; and her three great-grandchildren, Naomi, Able and André Ely. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, , or Habitat for Humanity. A celebration of her life will take place later this year.