

Jeanine Marie Neal

January 4, 1962 - March 15, 2020



Jeanine Marie Neal passed away in Fairfax, VA, surrounded by her family after suffering Multiple Sclerosis and Progressive Multiple Leukoencephalopathy. She battled these diseases and their side effects for 29 years. She was 58 years of age. Jeanine is survived by her husband, Mitchell Craig Neal; her daughters, Emily Melissa Neal and Danielle Theresa Thompson; her son-in-law, Brandon Leland Thompson; her mother, Barbara Nigro; her sisters, Dona Lee, Mary Nigro, Annemarie Hull, and Kimberly Bruno; and her brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Peter Nigro and many other loving family members.

Jeanine grew up in East Northport, NY and went to college at S.U.N.Y at Fredonia where she studied music and sociology.. Jeanine also earned a Master's at George Mason University in conflict analysis and resolution. After getting married, she moved to Reston, VA where she worked as a social worker. She spent the majority of her career as a special education teacher and counselor working in the Fairfax County school system. She especially enjoyed teaching at Annandale High School and leading their conflict resolution classes.

Jeanine was a loving mother, sister, and daughter who always put others first. Jeanine taught us about love, loyalty, integrity, faith and, most importantly, about family. She was beautiful, vibrant, funny, and touched all who knew her. She was active in her children's lives and would frequently volunteer to support the organizations they participated in. She loved her daughters dearly and was so proud to have seen them grow up.

Despite her MS diagnosis, she strived to live every day to the fullest. She believed in supporting the work of the MS Society especially the research that continues to be done. As memorial services are unable to be planned at this time due to the Coronavirus, donations in Jeanine's memory to the National MS Society would be appreciated.