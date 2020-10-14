JEANNE ABEL

Career nurse and beloved wife of the late Francis Abel, survived 12 siblings but was taken from this earth on October 10, 2020. She is aunt of Irene (Bill) Wychulis, Melanie (George) Krizmanich, Alexa (Stanley) Urban, Maryann (the late Joe) Fornari, Ellen (Jeff) Vaultier, Janet and Pat Hampton, and many other beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. (Face masks and social distancing required). Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (1-877-465-6636).