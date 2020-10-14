1/
JEANNE ABEL
Jeanne T. Abel (Age 97)  
Career nurse and beloved wife of the late Francis Abel, survived 12 siblings but was taken from this earth on October 10, 2020. She is aunt of Irene (Bill) Wychulis, Melanie (George) Krizmanich, Alexa (Stanley) Urban, Maryann (the late Joe) Fornari, Ellen (Jeff) Vaultier, Janet and Pat Hampton, and many other beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. (Face masks and social distancing required). Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (1-877-465-6636).www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
