JEANNE CASSIDY

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Church
3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Washington, DC
Notice
JEANNE M. CASSIDY (Age 99)  

On April 20, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC. Loving Mother to Patricia Kennard and Jeanne Marie Blair. Devoted Grandmother to Patrick, Elizabeth, and Peter Blair. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. Cassidy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Thursday April 25 at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Child School at Rosemont, 1344 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010.
 
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
