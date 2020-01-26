

Jeanne Egan Castro



Born in 1946 passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. She received a BA in Political Science and an MA in TESOL from Hunter College and began her teaching career in New York. She served as Language Program Director for Petroleos de Venezuela SA during the early 80s. Upon returning to the US, she continued her role as an avid ESL teacher and later as a teacher mentor for the OBE/DCPS system. In retirement, she volunteered actively as a teacher, trainer and community leader.

She was a ferocious reader, long time book club member and lover of the arts. Her compassionate spirit and willingness to help others was evident and to know her was to love her.

She was the beloved wife of Luis, devoted mother of Joanna and the late Nicole Castro, and cherished sister of the late Barbara McQuade. She is survived by her brother, James Eagan, two nieces and two nephews, great nieces and nephews all of whom live in Long Island, New York.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Jeanne Egan Castro Memorial Scholarship Fund/MCIP, PO Box 9541, Silver Spring, MD 20916. Funeral Mass and reception immediately following will take place on Friday, January 31, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906.