Or Copy this URL to Share



JEANNE YIN CHENG DESIGNER

Jeanne Yu-Fang Yin Cheng, 86, a fashion designer, died November 24, 2020 at her home in Alexandria, VA. The cause was cancer, said her husband Tung C. Cheng. Jeanne was born in China, came to the States in 1955. She lived with her family in Hollin Hills since 1966 and served as the Fur Salon Manager of Neiman Marcus, Chevy Chase store for 15 years. Services will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store