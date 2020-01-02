

Jeanne Abadie Daussin



Passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. It was her 89th birthday. Jeanne was born on December 22, 1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ada Abadie (nee Hoffman) and Lawrence Paul Abadie. She graduated from Newcomb College of Tulane University. Jeanne lived in Clifton, Virginia for over 50 years and spent the past several years at The Virginian Retirement Community in Fairfax.

Jeanne was a truly joyful person who was a welcoming friend to both humans and animals, and she never met a stranger. She loved reading, gardening, painting, and playing bridge. She was an active member of St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church and served as a lector. She was also a member of the Clifton Women's Club for many years. A lifelong learner, Jeanne loved traveling, and in her later years she enjoyed taking classes at George Mason University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Jeanne's greatest source of joy was her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fernand Jules "Fred" Daussin and a grandchild, Daniel Doss. In the years before her passing, Jeanne was lovingly cared for by her two devoted daughters, Therese Dean (Keith) and Michele Doss (Joe). She also leaves behind three loving sons: David Daussin (Sharon), Greg Daussin (Dorian), and Fernand Jules "Fuji" Daussin. She was adored and cherished by her seven grandchildren, Abbie Dutterer (Timothy), Ryan Doss (Jennifer), Jenna Dean (Alex Taousakis), Jordan Doss (Emma Hansen), Mari Dean, Stephanie Krecicki (Kyle) and Carolyn Daussin; and three great grandchildren, Logan and Avery Doss, and Kaylah Krecicki. She is also survived by her loving sister, Lynne Prator, of Picayune, MS, and many cherished nieces and nephews.