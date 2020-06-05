Died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes unrelated to COVID-19 on Saturday, May 30, 2020. At the time of her passing, Jeanne was surrounded by loving and devoted family. Especially attentive were two granddaughters Rachel and Susan Elliott. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Algernon Elliott, and later the late Francis Del Bianco. She was the loving mother of Robert (Linda) Elliott, Carolyn (Jon) Clark, Richard (Elly) Elliott, Bill (Kathy) Elliott; stepmother to Deanna (Jim) Inge, Debbie Breeden, Donna (John) Brown, David (Rebecca) Del Bianco, Sr. and Douglas (Annie) Del Bianco. She was the cherished Nana Jeanne to six loving grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jeanne is survived by two loving sisters: Cecile Begnoche (William) Kelly and Annette Begnoche (Tim) Daley. Being of French Canadian heritage and fluent in the French language, Jeanne worked as a clerk and translator for the office of the French Mission in Washington (Free French Forces) during World War II and after the liberation of France for the French Agricultural Mission. She received accolades for her work. Her final years were spent with the company and support of friends and caregivers at Riderwood Village where her smile and skillful joy of playing Bridge will be missed. A private Catholic service will be held once limits on public gatherings are lifted.