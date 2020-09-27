Jeanne Fowler, 94, of Manassas, VA passed away peacefully on September 23,2020 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her late husband William Stanley Fowler; they were married for 68 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Maureen Sisti (Jack Williams), Michele (Jason) Jacobson and Melanie (Chuck) Dolan and four grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Meredith and Tyler. She was born in Parole, Maryland and lived in Arlington and Alexandria, VA before moving to Manassas, VA. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. Jeanne was an avid gardener and could be seen spending hours in her beautiful yard. She was a charter member of the Woodbine Woods Garden Club where she was honored last year for her service. We are grateful to all who touched Jeanne's life. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Service private. Please view and sign the guest book at