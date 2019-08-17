Jeanne Rose Gaut (Age 92)
On Monday, August 5, 2019, at Fairfax Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, George P. Gaut; and an infant son, John Brady Gaut. She is survived by a daughter, Deanna Kay (Ed) Jones; along with extended family members and a host of wonderful friends. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church (AUMC) in Alexandria, VA, Visitation will be one hour prior to services at AUMC. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.