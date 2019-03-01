

Jeanne M. Hagar

(Age 91)



Of Annapolis, MD. passed away peacefully in her home on February 26, 2019. Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a cherished friend by all who loved her. Jeanne was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Arthur F. Hagar, Jr., a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter. She is survived by seven children, Maureen Freeman, Arthur (Lynn) Hagar III, Kevin (Diane) Hagar, Sr. Ellen Marie Hagar, Margaret (Tony) DiPaula, David Hagar, and Susan (Robert) Iacaruso, 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will greet relatives and friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Following the viewing, family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 6111 Columbian Way, Bowie, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Pantry. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: