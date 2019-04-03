

Jeanne Alice Scales Heyden



Died on March 30, 2019 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia at the age of 83. She was born on July 1, 1935 in Portland, Oregon.

Jeanne graduated from Sandy High School in 1953. She then attended and graduated from University of Oregon in 1957.

Jeanne was a committed naval officer wife for over 25 years and loving mother. She dedicated her life to her family and public service to others. She loved to read, staying up on current events and debating politics. Jeanne was an avid baseball fan and loved opening day for both the Nationals and Orioles. She especially loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanne is survived by her son Col. Thomas Edward Heyden and wife Monica Faith Heyden, daughter Martha Jeanne Frueh and wife Jennifer Lyn Molden and four grandchildren, Madison Clifton Heyden, Matthew Edward Heyden, Morgan Jeanine Frueh and Heyden Douglas Molden.