On July 3, 2020 of Bethesda, MD, Jeanne K. Honicker died peacefully at age 94 with her family by her side. Survived by her son, Kenneth, daughters-in-law, Lynn and Shinae, a sister, Muriel (Edward) Goldman; predeceased by husband, Frank, daughter, Donna, and son, Stuart. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH. A private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.



