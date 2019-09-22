

Jeanne Marie Lacerte



September 8, 1930 - September 15, 2019

Jeanne was born in Collyer, Kansas. She passed away one week to the day after enjoying her 89th birthday at a celebration hosted by her best friend, Jane Farber, and surrounded by her many friends. An attendee remarked that in her long and productive life, Jeanne was never heard to say a bad word about anybody.

She was the daughter of Henry and Catherine Lacerte and sister of four siblings who predeceased her: Hank, Bob, Father Henry and Kay. Jeanne, a member of the Catholic Church, attended Mt. St. Gertrude's boarding school and was a graduate of Loretta College, in Denver, Colorado, having majored in biology. She worked at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, a TB hospital. Jeanne moved to Washington, DC to work for NIH in the Bureau of Biologics, which later became part of FDA. Her work included inspection of blood banks and plasma centers.

Jeanne was an active member of the Maryland Ornithological Society. She and Jane traveled the world to explore and to bird watch. She was also a member of The Early Birdies, a nine-hole golf group that met weekly at the crack of dawn at Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac, Maryland.

Eighteen nieces and nephews and her roommate of 62 years, Jane Farber, survive her. Her life will be celebrated at a Catholic Mass at Asbury Methodist Village on a date soon to be determined.