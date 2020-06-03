JEANNE MANGAN MCLANE (Age 86)
Of Nashua, NH, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 44 years of John J. "Jack" McLane, who died in 2007; loving mother of John P. McLane (Patricia) of Baltimore, MD and Margo Wood (Arthur) of Hollis, NH; devoted grammy of McLane, Lindsey, and Allison Wood, and Jack McLane. Originally from Scranton, PA, she moved to the Washington, DC area in 1957, and married Jack, also of Scranton, in 1962. They resided in Alexandria and Arlington, VA, before moving to the Fallsmead neighborhood of Rockville, MD in 1971. She moved to The Huntington at Nashua in 2015. A private funeral service will be held at Immaculate Conception in Nashua. A graveside service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, Inc. PO Box 3116, Nashua, NH 03061 or to the Huntington Employees Appreciation Fund, 55 Kent Lane, Nashua, NH 03062.www.davisfuneralhomenh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.