

Jeanne Kim Mullen-Landes (Age 63)



Of Ijamsville, MD, passed from this life on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD. She was the wife of Christopher Grigsby Lill, her husband of 20 years. Born on January 15, 1956, in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Paul Edward and Norma Jean Swartz Mullen. She enjoyed a 32 year career with Kossow Management, Rockville, as an office/property manager. Kim loved all animals and had a special passion for her 30+ horses. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Jacob Micheal Landes and wife Cheryl, Hagerstown and Shannon O'Shea Landes, Thurmont; grandchildren, Payton and Bailee Landes of Hagerstown; brother, Dr. Paul E. Mullen of Biloxi, MS. She was married to the late, Larry Landes. Services and interment, private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797.

