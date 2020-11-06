

JEANNE MARIE NORTH (Age 94)

Jeanne North, a long-time resident of Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, MD, died peacefully in hospice on October 22, 2020. Born August 25, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Ms. North graduated from Wheaton Community High School in 1944, and from the University of Michigan in 1947. She earned an MA in Spanish from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1950. She taught English as a Second Language in Colombia, South America, and later taught Spanish at George Williams College, a small liberal arts college in Downers Grove, IL.Along the way she married Frederik Hendrik Lutter, a Dutch national whom she met at the University of Michigan. Together they had four children, Yvonne Louise, Randall Willem, Karen Lorraine and Steven Hendrik. The marriage ended in divorce.While living in Paris with her husband and family, Ms. North started working for the European edition of Time magazine as a typist. Later, in New York City, she became a reporter/researcher for that magazine. She retired from Time in 1991 as Chief of Research of Time International.A family summer cottage in Harbert, MI, on the grounds of the Prairie Club's Camp Hazelhurst, was the site of many happy family gatherings.Ms. North was predeceased by her parents, Jesse Nathan North and Adele Simmons North, one daughter, Karen Lorraine Lutter Vasquez, by her former husband and her three brothers, Paul Eugene North, died in 2005, John Russell North in 2012, and Warren Kenneth North in 2013. Survivors include: Yvonne Louise Lutter, Randall Willem Lutter, Steven Hendrik Lutter, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Service private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store