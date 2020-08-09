Dr. Salcetti was a wonderful dental surgeon. I have been a long time patient of her and she has never let me down. After each surgery every time an old root canal failed, she would call to check up on how I was feeling.



She had a joyous spirit and integrity.



I am saddened by her passing and her family, friends and patients are in my prayers.



May God give comfort to her family and help them through this difficult time.

Lisa A. Martinez

Friend