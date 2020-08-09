SALCETTI Dr. JEANNE SALCETTI, D.D.S., M.S. August 22, 1958 ~ July 28, 2020 It is with deep sadness to announce on July 28, 2020 Jeanne Salcetti unexpectedly passed away at her home in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 61. Jeanne was a fountain of energy that she poured into every aspect of her life. Jeanne grew up in Bethesda, MD and was a 1976 graduate of Walt Whitman High School. She subsequently graduated from the Univ of Maryland Dental School and received her master's degree from the Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jeanne ultimately pursued her career as a periodontist in Colorado Springs where she had an outstanding legacy as a leading periodontist and tireless representative for the Colorado Dental Association (CDA), the American Academy of Periodontology, and the American Dental Association. She notably forged new ground for women in Colorado dentistry becoming the first woman president of the CDA. She matched her substantial professional accomplishments with a generous community spirit as a member of numerous organizations and a volunteer for the Colorado Mission of Mercy and The Dominican Dental Mission Project. Jeanne's professional career glitters with awards and accolades too numerous to list, but her proudest moments centered on the two brightest lights in her life: her daughter Killian, and her son Decker. Jeanne shared her passion for family, a love of the outdoors, skiing, education, world travel, and hard work with her children. A veritable "force of nature", Jeanne lived each day to its fullest and we pray for her to find eternal peace. We miss her greatly and will always hold her in our hearts. Jeanne is survived by her children Killian L. Rush and Decker R. Rush, her father, Dr. Joseph R Salcetti, her siblings: Joseph Salcetti (Martha), Charles Salcetti (Donna), Robert Salcetti (Rose), Dr. MaryAnne Salcetti (Dr. Bruce Marzullo), Thomas Salcetti (Deirdre), Stacey Figueroa (Mitchell), as well as her loyal dog and loving companion, Kiyote. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a memorial donation to the Colorado Springs Conservatory Attn: Linda Weise- 415 S. Sahwatch St, Colo. Spgs., CO 80903; Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Attn: Kelley Likes - 610 Abbot Lane, Colo. Spgs., CO 80905 Memorial arrangements will be announced at a future date. Shrine of Remembrance is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at https://www.shrineofremembrance.com
