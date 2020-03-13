

JEANNE STEWART (Age 96)



Jeanne Ellen Stewart, 96, of Washington DC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons and their wives, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Grand Oaks Assisted Living Residence in Washington, DC.

Born November 6, 1923 in Sacramento, California, she was the daughter of the late John Powers and Florence Desormier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene L. Stewart, a prominent Washington lawyer, who died in 1998.

She is survived by her three sons, Tim and his wife Marilyn, Terry and his wife Ellen, Brian and his wife Pammy; her grandchildren, Graham, Miles and his wife Suzanne, Natalie, Melissa and her fiance Baruch, Hanna and her husband John, Jesse and his wife Lisa, Gene Ripley and his wife Mary Margaret, Mahala and her husband Tim, and Sam; her five great- grandchildren, Ella and Abby Lamb, Diego and Amaya Stewart and Harriet Ripley. She was pre-deceased by great-grandsons Caleb Stewart and Matthias James Ripley.

Jeanne was a homemaker and a wonderful mother much loved by her husband, her three sons, her daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and in recent years, her great grandchildren. After having her children, she earned a degree in interior decorating and worked at that craft. She and her husband left DC and lived in West Virginia, Sun Valley, Idaho and in Napa Valley California. After her husband's death she returned to reside in DC.

Private services will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15. Her burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Memorial donations may be made to , 2252 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD 20871.